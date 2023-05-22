“Double Homicide in Pembroke Leaves Two Dead and One with Life-Threatening Injuries: OPP Investigating” and “Renfrew Homicide Victim Identified as Jonathan Logan: Suspect Still Outstanding”

Two separate homicides are under investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Pembroke and Renfrew. In Pembroke, officers responded to a call on Mackay Street early on May 22, 2023, where they found two individuals with life-threatening injuries. One victim was pronounced dead in hospital, while the second remains in critical condition. A third person was found deceased nearby. The OPP believes that the victims were targeted and is urging the public to report any suspicious activity. The investigation involves the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) Canine Unit, the Upper Ottawa Valley Crime Unit, and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit.

In Renfrew, the OPP has identified the victim of a homicide as 41-year-old Jonathan Logan of Renfrew County. Logan sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead in hospital on May 19, 2023. The suspect remains at large, and police believe that the victim was targeted. The OPP Renfrew Crime Unit is leading the investigation, with support from the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, and the Centre of Forensic Sciences. The OPP is asking residents to report any suspicious activity and to call Crime Stoppers with any information.