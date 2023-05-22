“DMAX Shooting Leaves Jeffrey James Allen III Dead and Another Injured”

Jeffrey James Allen III, a 28-year-old Dayton resident, was killed in a shooting on Thursday night, while another man was injured. The injured man’s girlfriend, Candace Champ, said that he was shot in the foot and witnessed the shooting. DMAX, the company where the shooting occurred, suspended operations on Friday but resumed full production on Monday. The shooting reportedly occurred due to a feud over a woman; the suspect, the woman, and Allen all worked at DMAX and were present at the plant on Thursday. The suspect was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside the facility, while the other shooting victim, who has non-life-threatening injuries, is not believed to be involved in the dispute. Investigators believe that the suspect fired at least a dozen rounds, all of which were targeted at Allen. The incident has sparked discussions about workplace safety.

Related