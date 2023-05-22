“DMAX Plant Shooting Leaves Jeffrey Allen III Dead, Suspect in Critical Condition”

The DMAX plant in Moraine has resumed full production operations just four days after a deadly shooting occurred at the facility. A spokesperson for the plant announced that all employees and support departments should report to their regular shifts. The plant had been closed since Thursday night when a man entered and opened fire, killing one employee, Jeffrey Allen III, and injuring another. The suspect and both victims were confirmed to be employees of DMAX Moraine. Investigators stated that the suspect and Allen were involved in a “domestic-related feud” over another female employee, and the suspect shot Allen during an altercation inside the facility. The suspect, who has not been identified, was quickly located by first-responding officers and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but stable after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The other shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The investigation is ongoing.

