Decatur Man James Earl Taylor Found Shot to Death in Rural Macon County

Posted on May 22, 2023

The body of James Earl Taylor, a 51-year-old Decatur man, was discovered in rural Macon County with gunshot trauma. The discovery was made on May 19 in the 5700 block of North Country Club Road after a passerby called in the information. Taylor was formally pronounced dead on the same day, and a positive identification was made through dental records comparison with X-rays taken during the autopsy. Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day stated that the State Police is conducting a criminal investigation into the death, and an inquest is pending.

