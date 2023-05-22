Death of Madeline Bills, Moore High School Student, Ruled Homicide

The death of 18-year-old Madeline Bills, a student at Moore High School, has been ruled a homicide by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner. Bills was found dead in her bedroom on April 22, and her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend, Chace Cook, has been arrested in connection with her death and sexual assault. Cook is facing a first-degree murder charge and is expected to appear in court soon. Bills was weeks away from graduation and had a 4.0 GPA, as well as being a star athlete. Her friends and family remember her as a shining light who made a selfless and positive impact on everyone she met. Bills’ legacy will continue, and her story serves as a reminder to live life differently, with a servant heart and a focus on making a positive impact.

Bills’ former basketball coach, Stephanie Brady, spoke of Bills’ work ethic and positive attitude, saying that she outworked everyone in the room to be a star student and athlete. Despite her successes, Brady emphasized that Bills was a friend to everyone she met, and her life was defined by the light she carried and the impact she made on others. Bills’ faith was a driving force in her life, and her jacket bore the message “His Glory Alone.” Though she had just 18 years on Earth, Brady believes that Bills’ legacy and impact will continue to inspire others to live differently and make a positive impact. Bills’ life will be celebrated on Thursday at Crossroads Church.