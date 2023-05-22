“Corey Smith, 32-year-old Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Outer Loop”

Corey Smith, a 32-year-old man from Louisville, has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Outer Loop over the weekend, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Robbs Lane and Outer Loop. Reports indicate that an SUV was making a left turn onto Robbs Lane when it collided with Smith’s motorcycle. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the SUV was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As of now, no charges have been filed, and LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

The tragic incident has left the community mourning the loss of Smith, who lost his life in what appears to be an avoidable accident. Details surrounding the events leading up to the crash are still unclear, and authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the collision. The victim’s family and friends are asking for privacy during this difficult time as they come to terms with the sudden and devastating loss of their loved one. Meanwhile, motorists are reminded to exercise caution and follow traffic rules to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.