Construction Worker Rosendo Santiago Alvaro Gomez Killed in Arlington Accident: Sheriff’s Office Identifies Victim

The construction worker who died in an accident in Arlington, Tennessee on Friday morning has been identified as Rosendo Santiago Alvaro Gomez, a 22-year-old from Olive Branch, Mississippi. The accident occurred at a construction site on Airline Road near Will Harris Drive, but authorities have not yet revealed what led up to the incident. Pictures from the scene show what appears to be a crane surrounded by emergency vehicles. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Related