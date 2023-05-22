Bus Shooting Suspect Omarri Shariff Tobias Charged with Assault and Carrying a Concealed Firearm

Police have identified a 22-year-old man, Omarri Shariff Tobias, who has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed firearm. The charges stem from a shooting incident on a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus near the Charlotte Premium Outlets in southwest Charlotte on May 18. According to reports, the shooting occurred after an argument between Tobias and the bus driver escalated, resulting in both men firing their guns. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while Tobias suffered life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. Following the incident, city leaders have expressed concerns over the increase in gun violence in Charlotte and have vowed to allocate more funds towards security measures on buses. RATP Dev USA, which manages the CATS system, has released a statement expressing its concern for the injured driver and the safety of all employees and riders.

