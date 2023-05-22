“Body found in Wilmington storage unit identified as Andrea Webb, no foul play suspected”

Posted on May 22, 2023

The Wilmington Police Department has confirmed that no foul play is suspected in the death of 31-year-old Andrea Webb, whose body was found inside a storage unit in Wilmington, North Carolina on May 18th. The police responded to a report of death in the 400 block of S. College Rd. and found Webb’s body inside the storage unit. An autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death. However, at this time, no foul play is suspected. Andrea Webb was a resident of Wilmington. The police department made this announcement on May 22nd. The investigation will continue as the police try to determine the circumstances leading up to Webb’s death.

