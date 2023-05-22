“Body found in Lake Erie identified as missing man, Jose Irizarry”

The body of a man who went missing after being released from jail in 2020 has been identified from a body found in Lake Erie two months ago. The man has been identified as 40-year-old Jose Irizarry by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. His body was found in March near the historic Cleveland Coast Guard Station. According to his family, Irizarry was released from jail in November 2020 and never made it home. The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office last located the signal to his ankle monitor in the Whiskey Island area. The case was previously featured on FOX 8’s “Missing” segment with Amanda Berry. Members of the Cleveland Division of Fire Dive Team searched the waters in that area when he went missing.

Related