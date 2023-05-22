Body Found in Folsom Lake Identified as Victor Nguyen, Victim of American River Accident

The body found at Folsom Lake on Friday has been confirmed to be that of 22-year-old Victor Nguyen from Antelope, who was swept into the American River over two weeks ago near the confluence in Placer County. Nguyen’s body was recovered at Rattlesnake Bar at Folsom Lake, about 10 miles south of the confluence. The other missing swimmer, a Bay Area man who disappeared on May 14 after jumping into the North Fork of the American River near Foresthill, has not been found as of Monday. Search efforts for both missing swimmers have been ongoing on a limited but continuous basis.

Northern California rivers are running cold and fast for this time of year, due to record snowpack levels from winter’s storms. Rivers in the Sierra Nevada foothills will likely not be warm enough for safe recreation until at least late July or early August, according to public safety agencies and weather forecasters. Placer County public safety agencies have launched a campaign called “Be River Wise,” warning that the rivers are especially dangerous this year, even as air temperatures have warmed into the 90s in Sacramento and surrounding areas in recent weeks. The Sheriff’s Office has urged the public to stay out of the river, citing the tragic incidents as an example of the dangers.