Body Found in Folsom Lake Confirmed to be Victor Nguyen, Victim of American River Sweeping Incident

The body of a 22-year-old man who was swept into the American River more than two weeks ago has been found at Folsom Lake, according to coroner’s officials. The victim has been identified as Victor Nguyen of Antelope. Deputies were dispatched to the confluence of the Middle Fork and North Fork of the American River on April 29, where a group of friends reported that one of their group had been swept away in the water. Nguyen’s body was recovered near Rattlesnake Bar at Folsom Lake, roughly 10 miles south of the confluence.

Search efforts have been ongoing for another missing swimmer who disappeared on May 14 after jumping into the North Fork of the American River by Yankee Jims Bridge near Foresthill. Public safety agencies in Placer County have launched a campaign called “Be River Wise” to warn that the rivers are especially dangerous this year, due to record snowpack levels from winter’s storms. Despite air temperatures warming into the 90s in Sacramento and surrounding areas in recent weeks, the rivers in the Sierra Nevada foothills will likely not be warm enough for safe recreation until at least late July or early August. The Sheriff’s Office has urged the public to stay out of the river.