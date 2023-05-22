Body Found at Jackson Dollar General Store, Victim’s Identity Unknown

Jackson Police Investigating Body Found at Dollar General Store

On Monday, Jackson Police Department received a call reporting a body found at a Dollar General store located on Raymond Road. Upon arrival, the police initiated an investigation into the person’s death. At this time, the individual has not been identified, and the cause of death is under investigation.

This disturbing incident adds to the growing number of homicides in Jackson this year. Jackson’s Police Chief has expressed concern about the increase in crime and urged the community to come forward with any information about the Dollar General body to help solve the case.

The Dollar General chain has made a statement empathizing with the victim’s family and confirming that they are cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation.

The city of Jackson is asking for witnesses who were near the Dollar General store to come forward with any information to help solve this case. The anonymous tip line is open 24 hours a day and can be reached at 601-355-TIPS.

This incident highlights the importance of community involvement in solving crimes and emphasizes the need for a continued effort by law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of everyone in the city.