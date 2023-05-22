Body Found at Folsom Lake Identified as Victor Nguyen, Second Victim Still Missing

A body has been discovered at Folsom Lake near Rattlesnake Bar. According to Placer County deputies, the body was found this morning, and they will not be able to identify it until next week. The coroner will need to determine the cause of death, and deputies say they cannot connect the body to any missing people at this time.

However, in an update to the story, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body as 22-year-old Victor Nguyen. The sheriff’s office had received a call on April 29 about a young man who had been swept away into the American River at the confluence. Nguyen was determined to be the man who was swept away in April. Crews are still searching for a second victim who was last seen at Yankee Hims on Mother’s Day. Sacramento Metro Fire has issued water safety warnings as temperatures rise.