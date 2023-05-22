Body Found Along I-80 Identified as Ivana Meandzija of Utah

The body found earlier this month along Interstate 80 in Woodland, Clearfield County has been identified as Ivana Meandzija from Utah, according to WJAC-TV. The discovery was made by a construction worker on May 2 in a wooded area along I-80 between Hoopup Road and I-80 west 123 off-ramp. The cause of death remains under investigation, with the Troop C Major Case Team leading the investigation.

The identity of the body was confirmed on Monday afternoon, providing some clarity to the ongoing investigation. However, the cause of death remains unclear, and the case is being handled by experienced investigators. The discovery of the body has raised concerns in the local community, and authorities are working hard to identify any potential leads that could help them solve the case.