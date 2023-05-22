Arrest made in case of two infants found dead in Cleveland trash can

Two infants were found dead in a trash can in Cleveland’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood. The bodies were discovered by a landscaper, who then reported it to the authorities. The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed that the infants were born just a few days before their deaths. The mother, a 16-year-old girl, was located and taken to a hospital for treatment. An arrest was made in connection with the case and the investigators will present the facts to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

This tragic incident has shocked the community and has raised concerns about the safety of infants and young mothers. The authorities have not yet revealed the cause of death or any further details about the case. The incident is being investigated thoroughly by the police, and they have urged anyone with information to come forward. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased infants, and we hope that justice will be served.