“Anna Tinoco, Local Resident, Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Lake Elsinore”

Anna Tinoco, a 30-year-old woman from Lake Elsinore, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday just east of Lake Elsinore city limits. The fatal accident occurred at 5:25 a.m. on westbound state Route 74, just east of Hammack Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Bureau. Two others were injured in the crash, with one person transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries and one person with minor injuries who was evaluated at the scene and declined further care. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, and no further details have been made available at this time.

Our thoughts are with Anna Tinoco's loved ones during this difficult time.