Adrian Lee McKinzie, 16, Killed in Shooting; Memorial Riddled with Bullets in Jacksonville

A 16-year-old named Adrian Lee McKinzie was fatally shot in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday. The shooting, which occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Effee Street, also left an adult male and two boys with life-threatening injuries. McKinzie was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the identities of the other two victims have not been released. Four days later, McKinzie’s family held a memorial for him on the same block where he was shot. However, gunmen opened fire on the gathering, injuring a woman in the arm. McKinzie was a rapper who had recently released two videos on his YouTube channel under the name BG Ybezzy.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about either incident to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.