66-Year-Old John Bofinger Jr. Identified as Victim of Fatal Plane Crash in Orange County

John Bofinger Jr., a 66-year-old man from Hewitt, New Jersey, has been identified as the victim of a fatal plane crash in Orange County, North Carolina. The crash occurred on Sunday when a single-engine Beechcraft 35 crashed near North Carolina 157 and Breeze Road in northern Orange County. The plane caught fire after the crash, but no one else was injured. Bofinger died early Sunday afternoon, and the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Two and a half hours later, another small plane crashed in North Carolina. A single-engine Cessna 182 crashed in Warren County, which is northeast of Orange County near the North Carolina and Virginia border. The plane was departing from Nocarva Airport in Macon at the time of the crash, according to NTSB. This crash is also under investigation.