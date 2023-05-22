43-Year-Old Justin Riffle Dies in Fatal Crash on Highway E in Lincoln County, Missouri

On Sunday evening, a 43-year-old man named Justin Riffle from Elsberry, Missouri died in a fatal crash on Highway E in Lincoln County. According to reports, Riffle was driving a Chevrolet Silverado when the truck veered off the left side of the road, then back onto the road, and finally off the right side of the road where it overturned. Riffle was thrown from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Silverado was completely totaled in the accident. The investigation of the crash was handled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, who reported that this was their third fatal accident in May and the 19th in 2023. No further information was released about the crash. 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports can be watched 24/7 on 5+ which can be downloaded for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV. The article consists of 115 words.

Related