39-Year-Old Donna Munoz Identified as Victim in Fatal Mission Bay Traffic Collision

A woman from Los Angeles has been identified as the second fatality in a traffic collision that occurred in the Mission Bay area of San Diego last week. The 39-year-old Donna Munoz was riding in the front seat of a Toyota Prius when it was hit by a Honda CBR600RR sport motorcycle on West Mission Bay Drive on Thursday morning. The collision happened when the motorcyclist attempted to pass the Prius on the right, just as the driver began to make a right-hand turn onto Quivira Road. The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man whose identity has not been released, died at the scene, while Munoz was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where she died shortly after arrival. Another woman in the Prius suffered only minor injuries, while the driver and two juvenile passengers were unharmed.

The collision remains under investigation by the San Diego Police Department.