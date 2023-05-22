“2 Men Killed in Hit-and-Run Identified: Daniel Wright and James Jacobson”

Two men were killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred early on Friday evening. The victims were identified as Daniel Wright and James Jacobson. The Colorado State Patrol is currently searching for the truck that was involved in the accident.

The details of the accident are still unknown, but the authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. The tragic incident underscores the importance of responsible driving and the need for drivers to be mindful of their surroundings.