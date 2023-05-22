“19-year-old Savon Marquis Davis identified as victim in Northeast Portland shooting”

A 19-year-old named Savon Marquis Davis was fatally shot in Northeast Portland late on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Officers found Davis dead in the street after responding to reports of a shooting near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street in the Roseway neighborhood. The medical examiner determined that Davis died from a gunshot wound, and the police have classified the death as a homicide. No arrests have been made, and the suspect or suspects left the area before the police arrived. The PPB’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and has not provided any information on what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

The police have not released any additional details about the deadly shooting or provided a suspect description. The Portland Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Mike Schmerber or Detective Rico Beniga. The police have provided phone numbers and email addresses for both detectives, and reference case number 23-131383. The investigation is ongoing, and this is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.