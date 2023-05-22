19-Year-Old Daedriean Ortega-Brisco Identified as Homicide Victim in Pueblo

Posted on May 22, 2023

A 19-year-old man, identified as Daedriean Ortega-Brisco, was fatally shot on the evening of May 9 in Pueblo County, Colorado. Officers from the Pueblo Police Department responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the 1500 block of East 2nd Street, east of South Joplin Avenue. When they arrived, they found Ortega-Brisco’s body with an apparent gunshot wound. The Pueblo County Coroner released his identity on May 22 and stated that his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting or Ortega-Brisco’s death to come forward. They can contact the department directly or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. Ortega-Brisco’s death marks the seventh homicide in Pueblo in 2023. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to help bring justice to the victim’s family and loved ones.

