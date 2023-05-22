18-Year-Old Monterio Andrews Killed in Weekend Shooting in Oklahoma City

Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a suspect following the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Monterio Andrews over the weekend. Andrews was killed during a fight near Northeast 16th Street and Miramar Boulevard on Saturday evening. Police have yet to make any arrests and are urging anyone with information about the case to call their homicide tip line. In a news release, authorities stated that a fight broke out at the home, leading to Andrews being shot and killed. The victim was taken to OU Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The incident marks the latest in a string of violent crimes in Oklahoma City in recent months.

