Police in East Oakland are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old child on Monday afternoon. According to KRON4, the child was stabbed during the incident. The Oakland Police Department has confirmed the ongoing investigation, and a press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. near 45th and Bancroft avenues.

