Death News : Vivian Trimble dies at 59 after cancer fight.

Luscious Jackson member Vivian Trimble passes away at 59 after fighting cancer..

Vivian Trimble, a talented musician who rose to fame as a member of Luscious Jackson, has passed away at the age of 59, following a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Her loss is a heavy blow to the music community and her countless fans, who have been touched by her skillful playing and her infectious style.

Trimble was a gifted instrumentalist and songwriter, and her contributions to Luscious Jackson were invaluable, helping to create some of the band’s most memorable and beloved songs. Her passing is a reminder of the fragility of life, and a call to celebrate the talent and creativity of the artists who make our world a richer and more vibrant place. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and fans, and our gratitude for the unforgettable music she leaves behind. Rest in Peace, Vivian Trimble.

Source : @RollingStone

Vivian Trimble, best known for her work with Luscious Jackson, has died at 59 following a battle with cancer.

Vivian Trimble, best known for her work with Luscious Jackson, has died at 59 following a battle with cancer. https://t.co/CMHkzCN7S2 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 7, 2023