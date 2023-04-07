Death News : #SClub7’s Paul Cattermole dies at 46

New title: Sad news: Paul Cattermole from #SClub7 has died at the age of 46. .

A heartbreaking announcement has rocked the entertainment world with the sad news that Paul Cattermole, member of the popular British pop group S Club 7, has passed away at the age of 46. The news was first reported by Us Weekly with a post on Twitter that quickly went viral. Fans of the beloved singer are shocked and devastated by the sudden loss of this talented performer.

Paul Cattermole rose to fame as part of S Club 7, a group that found success in the late 90s and early 2000s with hits like “Bring It All Back” and “Don’t Stop Movin'”. Fans will remember Paul for his impressive vocal range and energetic stage presence. He will be deeply missed by the music community and all who knew him. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

BREAKING: #SClub7's Paul Cattermole has passed away at age 46. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Xa9gJQhNk2 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 7, 2023