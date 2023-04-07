Death News : S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole dies at 46.

S Club 7 Icon Paul Cattermole Passes Away at 46; Band’s Social Media Pages Bid a Heartfelt Farewell to Their Beloved Brother With an Unfathomable Sense of Grief..

The music world is in mourning following the untimely death of Paul Cattermole, former member of pop group S Club 7, at the age of 46. The band took to their social media pages to pay tribute to the singer, expressing their profound sadness and shock at his passing.

The heartbreaking message from his former bandmates read, “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.” Cattermole was a beloved figure in the music industry and will be remembered for his legacy with S Club 7.

Source : @MetroUK

S Club 7 Legend Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46. The band's social media pages offer a heartfelt tribute to the singer with the caption 'We are truly devasted by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.'

S Club 7 Legend Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46. The band's social media pages offer a heartfelt tribute to the singer with the caption 'We are truly devasted by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.' pic.twitter.com/1G4VoCZHAj — Metro (@MetroUK) April 7, 2023