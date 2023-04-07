Death News : S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole, 46, has passed away.

S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole passes away at 46, confirms family and band statement..

Tragic news has hit the music industry today as it was announced that Paul Cattermole, best known for being a member of popular ’90s group S Club 7, has passed away at the age of 46. According to a statement released by his family and the group, the singer died on April 7, 2023.

Cattermole rose to fame as part of S Club 7, who had a string of successful hits including “Bring It All Back,” “S Club Party,” and “Never Had a Dream Come True.” The group also had their own TV show and starred in their own movie. Following the group’s split, Cattermole pursued a solo career and later appeared on reality TV shows including “Celebrity Big Brother” and “The Jump.” The news of Cattermole’s passing has sent shockwaves through the music industry and fans have been quick to pay their respects on social media.

Source : @TalkTV

BREAKING: S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46, a statement from his family and the group said.

BREAKING: S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46, a statement from his family and the group said. pic.twitter.com/xdRNkP4ku9 — TalkTV (@TalkTV) April 7, 2023