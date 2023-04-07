Death News : R&B artist and actress Chi Chi Devayne has passed away at 36.

At 36 years old, Chi Chi Devayne, a talented R&B singer and actress, has passed away..

Chi Chi Devayne, a talented R&B singer and actress, has passed away at only 36 years old. The news of her passing has shocked and saddened fans around the world. Devayne was known for her powerful voice and dynamic performances, which earned her a dedicated following and critical acclaim.

While the cause of her untimely death has not been disclosed, her fans and loved ones continue to mourn her loss and celebrate her incredible talent. Devayne’s legacy as a gifted musician and actress will live on and inspire new generations of artists to follow in her footsteps. Rest in peace, Chi Chi Devayne.

