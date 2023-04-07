Death News : Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 dies at 46.

S Club 7 vocalist Paul Cattermole passes away at 46, confirms family and band statement.

The pop music world is mourning the loss of Paul Cattermole, one of the members of the iconic S Club 7 band. According to a statement released by his family and the group, Paul passed away at the age of 46. The shocking news has left everyone in disbelief as Paul had been a beloved figure in the music industry since the 90s.

Though the cause of death has not been disclosed yet, fans and colleagues have been pouring out their condolences on social media. S Club 7 had delivered countless hits during their heyday, and Paul’s contribution to the group’s success was immense. His passing is a huge loss to the music industry, and he will always be remembered as a talented singer and performer.

Source : @PAshowbiz

#Breaking S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46, a statement from his family and the group said

#Breaking S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46, a statement from his family and the group said pic.twitter.com/2Gt3JYAslV — PA Entertainment (@PAshowbiz) April 7, 2023