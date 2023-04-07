Death News : Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 dies at 46, weeks before reunion tour.

Paul Cattermole, popular member of S Club 7, passes away at 46, shortly after the band announced their upcoming reunion tour..

The sudden passing of Paul Cattermole, member of the iconic pop group S Club 7, has left fans shocked and saddened. The 46-year-old’s death was unexpected, and comes just weeks after the group announced plans for a major reunion tour. Cattermole was known for his integral role in the band, and for hits such as “Bring It All Back” and “Don’t Stop Movin'”. His passing is a tremendous loss to S Club 7 fans everywhere.

The reason behind Cattermole’s death has yet to be disclosed, but tributes and condolences have been pouring in from fans and fellow musicians alike. Cattermole will be dearly missed, but his legacy as an influential musician will remain. Rest in peace, Paul.

Source : @UKDailyPost

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46. His "unexpected" death comes just weeks after the group announced it was going on a major reunion tour.

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46. His "unexpected" death comes just weeks after the group announced it was going on a major reunion tour. 👀 pic.twitter.com/4jORXkl8L3 — The Daily Post (@UKDailyPost) April 7, 2023