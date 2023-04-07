Death News : Paul Cattermole dies at 46.

NEWS: Paul Cattermole, member of S Club 7, dies at 46 years old.

Tributes are pouring in for former S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole, who passed away at the age of 46. The cause of his death is currently unknown. Cattermole was a beloved figure in the pop music world, having risen to fame in the late 1990s with his infectious energy and catchy tunes.

Fans of the group, which enjoyed success with hits such as “Reach” and “Don’t Stop Movin'”, have taken to social media to share their memories of Cattermole and express their condolences to his family and friends. His death is a tragic loss for the music industry, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Source : @originalfm

NEWS: S Club 7's Paul Cattermole has passed away at the age of 46

NEWS: S Club 7's Paul Cattermole has passed away at the age of 46 — Original 106 FM (@originalfm) April 7, 2023