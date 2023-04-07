Death News : NYT food critic Mimi Sheraton dies at 97.

Mimi Sheraton, a Renowned Food Writer and Critic for The New York Times, Passes Away at 97: Breaking News.

Reliable sources have confirmed the sad news that Mimi Sheraton has passed away at the age of 97. She was a legendary New York Times food writer and restaurant critic who made a significant impact on the culinary scene for over sixty years. Known for her keen palate and sharp wit, Sheraton was an influential voice that always provided her honest opinion.

Her passing is a significant loss to the culinary world, as her contributions helped shape the food industry in many ways. Sheraton was a trailblazer and will be remembered for her remarkable career and significant impact on the world of food journalism. The legacy she leaves behind will undoubtedly inspire future generations of food writers and critics alike to aim for excellence in their work. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

Source : @nytimes

