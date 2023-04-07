Death News : Nora Forster, John Lydon’s wife, dies at 80 from Alzheimer’s.

Nora Forster, wife of John Lydon, passes away at 80 after fighting Alzheimer’s disease..

The wife of John Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols, has passed away at the age of 80 due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. Nora Forster, who was married to Lydon for over 40 years, had been battling the disease for some time before her death.

Lydon, who had been married to Forster since 1979, expressed his deep sadness at her passing. The couple had been together through the punk rock movement of the late 1970s and beyond, and Forster was often credited with being a stabilizing force in Lydon’s life. Fans and friends have been expressing their condolences to Lydon and the couple’s family during this difficult time.

Source : @billboard

