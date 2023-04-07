Death News : Nora Forster, John Lydon’s wife and Ari Up’s mother, passed away at 80 after battling Alzheimer’s for years.

Nora Forster, Wife of John Lydon and Mother of The Slits’ Ari Up, Passes Away at 80 After Battling Alzheimer’s for Several Years..

Nora Forster, the wife of John Lydon and mother of The Slits’ Ari Up, has passed away at the age of 80 after suffering from Alzheimer’s for the last several years. She was a beloved figure in the world of punk music and her passing has triggered an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians.

Nora was a passionate supporter of the punk rock movement and was integral to its development in the UK in the 1970s. She will be remembered for her sharp wit, generous spirit, and unwavering commitment to the power of music to unite people across cultural and geographical boundaries. Her impact on the world of music will be felt for many years to come, and she will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Rest in peace, Nora.

