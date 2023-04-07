Death News : NOLA saxophonist Edward ‘Kidd’ Jordan, 87, dies.

Legendary New Orleans Saxophonist Edward ‘Kidd’ Jordan’s Passion for Avant-Garde Jazz and Music Education Lives on at 87, Even in Death..

Renowned New Orleans saxophonist Edward ‘Kidd’ Jordan was a passionate advocate of avant-garde jazz as well as a dedicated music educator. Sadly, he passed away at the age of 87 earlier today. Jordan’s immense talent as a musician was only matched by his commitment to teaching and inspiring younger generations of jazz enthusiasts.

Jordan’s contributions to the world of jazz will be sorely missed by his fans, students, and fellow artists. His legacy will continue to live on through his recordings and the countless musicians he mentored throughout his distinguished career. Edward ‘Kidd’ Jordan will always be remembered as an icon of New Orleans music and a true master of his craft.

Source : @KeithSpera

