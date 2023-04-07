Death News : Luscious Jackson keyboardist Vivian Trimble dies at 59.

At 59, Vivian Trimble, the Keyboardist of Luscious Jackson, Passes Away.

The music world is mourning the loss of Vivian Trimble, the talented keyboardist for Luscious Jackson. At the age of 59, she passed away, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by her fans and fellow musicians. News of her passing was announced via Twitter, with many expressing their condolences and sadness at her sudden departure.

Trimble was known for her amazing musical abilities and her unique style of playing the keyboard that helped define the sound of Luscious Jackson. She was an integral part of the band and played a key role in their success over the years. Her passing is a huge loss to the music community and she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her or enjoyed her music. Rest in peace, Vivian Trimble, and thank you for the beautiful melodies you brought into our lives.

Source : @SPIN

