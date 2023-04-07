Death News : Luscious Jackson keyboardist Trimble dies at 59 after cancer treatment.

Keyboardist of Luscious Jackson, Vivian Trimble, passes away at 59 after battling cancer for years..

Vivian Trimble, a talented keyboardist and founding member of the band Luscious Jackson, has passed away at the age of 59. According to reports, she had been undergoing treatment for cancer for several years. The news of her death was confirmed by NME on Twitter, where fans expressed their shock and sadness.

Born in the United States, Vivian was an integral part of the alternative rock and hip hop group Luscious Jackson, which was active from the late 80s until the early 2000s. She played a significant role in the band’s musical success with her keyboard skills and creative contributions. The band’s unique sound blended elements of funk, punk, and electronic music, and they gained a loyal following over the years. Vivian will always be remembered for her talent, passion, and contributions to the music industry. Rest in peace, Vivian Trimble.

Source : @NME

