Death News : Lucasfilm’s art director Norman Reynolds dies at 89.

Renowned art director Norman Reynolds, known for his award-winning work on films such as Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark, has passed away at the age of 89. The news was announced by Lucasfilm, the production company behind the Star Wars franchise.

Reynolds’ contributions to the film industry were significant and his work on the iconic sets of Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark has left an indelible mark on cinema. His artistic vision and attention to detail are a testament to his talent and he will be deeply missed by fans and colleagues alike.

Source : @laughing_place

