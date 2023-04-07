Death News : Keyboardist of Luscious Jackson, Vivian Trimble, 59, has passed away.

Co-Founder and Keyboardist of Luscious Jackson, Vivian Trimble, Passes Away at 59.

Vivian Trimble, the keyboardist and co-founding member of the band Luscious Jackson, has passed away at the age of 59. This sad news was announced by Consequence, a popular music website, via Twitter on April 7, 2023. The post includes an image of Vivian and a link to the article with additional details.

As a talented musician and prominent member of Luscious Jackson, Vivian Trimble’s contribution to the music industry will be remembered and celebrated by fans and fellow artists alike. Her passing is a significant loss, and our thoughts go out to her family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Source : @consequence

Vivian Trimble, co-founding member and keyboardist of Luscious Jackson, has died at the age of 59:

Vivian Trimble, co-founding member and keyboardist of Luscious Jackson, has died at the age of 59: https://t.co/tvSZXd3SaU pic.twitter.com/SABf9M6GQW — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 7, 2023