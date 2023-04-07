Death News : Jesus’ death brings us peace with God.

New Covenant Dawn: Jesus’ Atonement and the Open Gates of God’s Presence..

In this image, we see the powerful symbolism of the torn veil in the temple. This momentous event occurred at the exact moment of Jesus’ death on the cross. The veil, which separated the people from the holy of holies, was torn in two from top to bottom, indicating that access to God’s presence had been made available to all through the death of Jesus.

As the atoning sacrifice for our sins, Jesus opened the gates to a new covenant, which grants us peace with God. Through his sacrifice, we have been reconciled to God and can boldly approach his throne with confidence. This momentous event signifies that the age of the law has passed, and the age of grace has dawned. Let us give thanks to God for this amazing gift of salvation through Jesus Christ.

Source : @Murp88505452

The Torn Veil

Jesus is the atoning sacrifice for our sins, and for the sins of the whole world.

Because Jesus has died on the cross, the gates to God’s presence are open, and the age of the new covenant has dawned. It grants us peace with God (Romans 5:1), (Colossians 1:14).

