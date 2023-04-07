Death News : ‘Jaws’ cinematographer Bill Butler dies at 101.

At 101, Bill Butler, the Emmy-winning cinematographer and director of photography for “Jaws,” has passed away..

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Bill Butler, a renowned Emmy-winning cinematographer and director of photography, who passed away at the age of 101. Butler was best known for his contributions in the production of the iconic film, ‘Jaws’, which won him international recognition for his outstanding work behind the camera.

Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) broke the news of Butler’s death through a tweet, which soon went viral on social media platforms. Fans and colleagues alike shared their condolences over the loss of such an accomplished artist. Bill Butler’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations of filmmakers for years to come.

Source : @etnow

