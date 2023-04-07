Death News : Haitian musician Daniel Larivière dies at 77.

Legendary Haitian Musician Maestro Daniel Larivière No More at 77

Born on August 27, 1945, Maestro Daniel Larivière was a renowned Haitian musician, singer, and songwriter who gained immense popularity for his exceptional work as the lead vocalist and director of Orchestre Tropicana d’Haiti. The band is considered to be one of the most significant contributors to the country’s vibrant music scene. However, the Maestro passed away recently at the age of 77, leaving a lasting legacy behind..

Renowned Haitian musician, singer, and songwriter Daniel Larivière has passed away at the age of 77. Born on August 27, 1945, Larivière is best remembered for his work as the lead singer and director of Orchestre Tropicana d’Haiti, one of the most iconic and influential bands in Haitian music.

Throughout his career, Larivière was celebrated for his unique blend of traditional rhythms and contemporary sounds, and his music served as a cornerstone of Haitian culture. His loss is deeply felt by fans and musicians alike, and his contributions to Haitian music will be remembered for generations to come.

Source : @FacesOfHaiti_

