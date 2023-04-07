Death News : Family Dollar founder died.

The founder of Family Dollar passed away..

The founder of the popular discount store chain, Family Dollar, has passed away. This news has been confirmed by sources close to the family. The cause of death and any other details have not been disclosed yet.

Family Dollar, which was founded in 1959, has become a staple for many shoppers looking for affordable household essentials, groceries, and more. The chain has over 8,000 locations across the United States and has been a longtime competitor of other discount retailers such as Dollar General and Walmart.

The passing of the founder is sure to be felt by many, including employees and loyal customers of the chain. It remains to be seen how this news will impact the future of Family Dollar and whether any changes will be made in honor of the founder’s legacy.

Source : @DailyCaller

