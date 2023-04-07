Death News : Cinematographer Bill Butler dies at 101. #RIPBillButler

Renowned Cinematographer Bill Butler, Known for Films Like JAWS and ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST, Passes Away at 101. Fond Memories of His Iconic Shots. #RememberingBillButler.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bill Butler, a renowned cinematographer who played an integral role in shaping some of the most iconic films of the 1970s. He was responsible for capturing the mood and atmosphere of movies like the psychological thriller movie The Conversation, the action-packed horror film Jaws, and the heart-wrenching drama One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Bill Butler died at the age of 101, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by generations to come.

Butler was a master of his craft and had a keen eye for detail. His work behind the camera was instrumental in creating some of the most memorable scenes in film history. His legacy serves as a testament to the power of cinema and its ability to transport us to different worlds and emotions. Bill Butler will be sorely missed, but his contributions to the art of filmmaking will continue to inspire future generations. #RIPBillButler

Source : @sean_write

Sorry to hear Bill Butler, cinematographer for such seminal 1970s’ films as THE CONVERSATION, JAWS and ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST has died at the age of 101. Some shots from his work. #RIPBillButler

Sorry to hear Bill Butler, cinematographer for such seminal 1970s’ films as THE CONVERSATION, JAWS and ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST has died at the age of 101. Some shots from his work. #RIPBillButler pic.twitter.com/82xuhCtHNz — Sean Walters (@sean_write) April 7, 2023