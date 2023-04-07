Death News : Cartoonist Bruce Petty died at 93.

Cartoonist and Animator Bruce Petty Passes Away at 93, Known for Winning Numerous Awards..

Beloved cartoonist and animator Bruce Petty passed away at the age of 93, leaving behind a legacy of award-winning work. Petty’s dynamic art captured the attention of audiences worldwide, earning him critical acclaim and numerous accolades throughout his distinguished career.

His contributions to the art world will be greatly missed, but his impact will live on through his beloved creations. From his whimsical characters to his thought-provoking social commentary, Petty’s work touched the hearts and minds of countless fans, cementing his place in the pantheon of great cartoonists and animators. Rest in peace, Bruce Petty.

Source : @canberratimes

Award-winning cartoonist and animator Bruce Petty has died at the age of 93.

Award-winning cartoonist and animator Bruce Petty has died at the age of 93.https://t.co/QOMDd0HcXX — Canberra Times (@canberratimes) April 7, 2023