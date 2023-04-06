Death News : #TheSettlersOfCatan designer Klaus Teuber dies at 70; the game sold over 40 million copies.

The Settlers of Catan Designer, Klaus Teuber, Dies at 70; Game Sells Over 40 Million Copies as a All-Time Favorite Board Game..

The board game world has lost one of its greatest innovators with the passing of Klaus Teuber, the creator of the wildly popular game, The Settlers of Catan. Teuber first published the game in Germany in 1995, and it quickly became a global sensation, selling over 40 million copies worldwide. The game’s unique blend of strategy and luck captured the hearts of fans and has since been translated into over 30 languages.

Teuber’s legacy extends beyond the success of The Settlers of Catan; he was a true pioneer in the board game industry. He pushed the boundaries of what was possible with game design and mechanics, inspiring a new generation of creators. His contributions to the hobby will not be forgotten, and his influence will continue to shape the board game landscape for years to come. Klaus Teuber will be sorely missed by fans of his games and the wider community alike.

