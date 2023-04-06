Death News : Senator Nancy Detert passed away at 78. Our hearts are with her family during their sorrow.

Former Senator Nancy Detert, aged 78, has passed away, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the Detert family during this Easter and Passover weekend. The Senate family joins in mourning this devastating loss..

Former Senator Nancy Detert has passed away at the age of 78, leaving the Senate family to mourn this tremendous loss during Easter and Passover weekend. Our thoughts are with the Detert family during this difficult time.

Senator Detert served in the Florida Senate from 2008 to 2016, representing the 28th district. In her time as senator, she fought for a range of issues, including affordable housing, child welfare, and Everglades restoration. Her contributions to our state will not be forgotten.

Source : @FLSenate

We regret to inform you that former Senator Nancy Detert has passed away at age 78. The prayers of the entire Senate family are with the Detert family this Easter and Passover Weekend as they mourn this tremendous loss.

We regret to inform you that former Senator Nancy Detert has passed away at age 78. The prayers of the entire Senate family are with the Detert family this Easter and Passover Weekend as they mourn this tremendous loss.https://t.co/7KYX681etg pic.twitter.com/JTRh2b33wP — Florida Senate (@FLSenate) April 6, 2023